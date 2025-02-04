Family dispute escalates to gun violence in Pattaya, several injured in shooting

PATTAYA, Thailand – A shooting incident occurred near the railway road, just before the Siam Country Club intersection in east Pattaya, leaving several people injured. The incident was reported to Lt. Col. Jeerasak Aebfang, the investigating officer from Nongprue Police Station, who immediately informed the authorities and dispatched a team of investigators and rescue workers to the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency responders moved three injured individuals to a nearby hospital. The victims were identified as 36-year-old Phanicha Mahaniyom, who was shot in the left arm and received 10 stitches, 29-year-old Pramote Phutchan, who was shot in the right leg, and 35-year-old Thanyawan Promthep, who was severely injured in the back of her head. Witnesses reported that a group of friends of the victims fled into the nearby jungle to escape the gunfire and later came out to provide their testimony.







The police found over 10 spent bullet casings at the scene and traces of blood on the ground. It was later revealed that the shooting occurred after a scheduled meeting between the families of two children who had previously fought. The families attempted to resolve the issue peacefully, but the situation escalated when over 10 people from the opposing group arrived with firearms and began shooting.

Phanicha explained that they were attempting to resolve the conflict when the other party unexpectedly opened fire. She said that they had planned to settle the issue one-on-one but were attacked before they could engage in any physical confrontation.

Another injured victim 27-year-old Athitaya Ob-un explained that the conflict began between two 13- and 14-year-old girls. After the fight, the families of both girls tried to resolve the matter. However, violence escalated when the opposing group’s elder, identified as “Nut,” attacked her, followed by the gunfire.



Surveillance footage from nearby cameras recorded the argument between the two parties, with gunshots heard soon after. The suspects fled the scene quickly on motorcycles and cars.

Lt. Col. Jeerasak and his team gathered evidence from the scene, including video footage, and are currently working on identifying the suspects. Legal actions are being pursued as part of an ongoing investigation.































