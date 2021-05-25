Foreign nationals living outside Bangkok register for vaccination at their familiar hospitals

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 3,226 confirmed cases)
- The government has ordered to all agencies involved to tighten the border control measures in hope to stem the spread of COVID-19 especially the variants of concern. The tightening measures includes increasing frequency of border patrols, increasing use of technical equipment such as drones as well as establishment of more checkpoints
- Foreign nationals living outside Bangkok are asked to register their intention to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at local hospitals where they have medical records or at other health centers designated by the Ministry of Public Health
- Foreign nationals living in Bangkok can contact hospitals where they have medical records or register their intention to receive vaccination at Vimut and Bangkok hospitals
- The Social Security Office (SSO) has assured employees, covered under Section 33 of the Social Security Act (SSA) including foreign nationals that their vaccinations will begin in June
- The government has assured that there are enough beds to cope with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Bangkok and surrounding provinces
(NNT)