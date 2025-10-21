Pattaya scrambles to restore beaches after weeks of heavy rain

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s beaches, iconic for their golden sands and bustling tourist crowds, have taken a beating over the past few weeks as heavy rains swept across Chonburi. Storm surges and runoff have caused significant erosion, leaving portions of the shoreline damaged and in urgent need of repair.

City authorities have acted quickly to restore the beaches ahead of the weekend, aiming to welcome tourists for leisure visits and upcoming events, including Loy Krathong on November 5, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival on November 28–29, and the New Year Countdown 2025 on December 29–31. However, many locals and visitors are concerned that temporary fixes may not be enough to withstand future storms, raising questions about the city’s long-term coastal management strategy.







“The beaches are our main attraction,” said a city spokesperson. “We’re working around the clock to make sure they’re safe and beautiful for visitors, but consistent erosion control measures are essential if we want to avoid repeated damage.”

As Pattaya gears up for another weekend of visitors, hopes are high that the rains will hold off and allow the beaches to fully recover. Yet without strategic interventions, the city may face a recurring cycle of damage, repair, and disappointment, particularly during high-tourist seasons.



































