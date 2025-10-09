Foreign flower sellers and beggars removed from Pattaya’s Walking Street to protect tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of October 8, Pattaya police, immigration officers, and tourism authorities conducted coordinated checks on foreign nationals selling flowers and begging on Walking Street, aiming to protect local livelihoods and preserve the city’s tourist-friendly image.

The operation involved uniformed and plainclothes personnel inspecting alleys and entry points along the popular tourist street. Due to evening rain, foot traffic was light, allowing authorities to carry out thorough checks.





Officers encountered a Cambodian woman carrying a baby around one year old selling roses, a disabled man begging on the sidewalk, and a 57-year-old Vietnamese woman also selling flowers. During questioning, the Cambodian woman admitted she had entered Thailand six years ago and previously worked in general labor. With two young children, aged 4 and 1, she found it difficult to maintain regular employment and resorted to selling flowers to support her family. She acknowledged that her activities were illegal and did not resist when approached by authorities.







In total, nine foreign nationals were detained, including four adults, three children, and one Thai woman with her six-year-old daughter, all involved in selling flowers. Confiscated items included money cans and roses. All individuals were handed over to investigators for legal proceedings under Thai law.

Authorities emphasized that the operation aimed to maintain safety, fairness, and the reputation of Pattaya as a welcoming tourist destination, while protecting local employment and ensuring compliance with existing regulations.



































