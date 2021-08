A foreign man died when he slammed his Rayong-registered car into the back of a big rig.

Christopher Davier, 39, died at the scene of the Aug. 11 accident on Highway 7 outside Pattaya. His body was trapped in his Nissan Juke with rescuers needing 20 minutes to free him.







Police found a steel bar from a tractor-trailer about 20 meters from the smashed car, but no truck.

Police are now trying to find the driver who fled the scene of the accident.