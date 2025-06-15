Finally, some good news – Thailand sees significant drop in highway accidents in May, Pattaya reaps the benefits

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Department of Highways (DOH) has reported a promising decline in highway accidents nationwide during May 2025, with total incidents decreasing by 20% compared to the same month last year. This reduction also extends to fatalities and injuries, signaling progress in road safety efforts across Thailand — including popular tourist destinations like Pattaya.

According to the DOH’s Safety Management Office, data collected through the Highway Accident Information Management System (HAIMS) showed there were 1,507 accidents on highways under the department’s jurisdiction in May 2025. These incidents resulted in 153 deaths and 1,057 injuries, involving a total of 2,297 vehicles. Damage to department property was estimated at around 16 million baht.







When compared to May 2024, the number of accidents dropped by 20%, fatalities fell by 15%, and injuries decreased by 34%. The number of vehicles involved in accidents also decreased by 17%.

The main cause of these accidents remains excessive speeding, accounting for 67% (1,012 incidents) of the total. Other significant causes included driver fatigue (9%, or 143 incidents) and unsafe overtaking maneuvers (6%, or 97 incidents).

Most accidents occurred on straight road sections (65%), followed by curved sections (13%) and level intersections (7%). Pickups with four wheels were the most involved vehicles (36%), followed by passenger cars (30%), heavy trucks with more than 10 wheels (11%), and motorcycles (9%).

Regionally, the Northern region recorded the highest accident rate at 20%, followed closely by Bangkok and its vicinity at 19%, and the Northeast region at 18%. The highway with the highest number of accidents was Highway 9 (Bang Pa-In to Ram Inthra), with 70 reported crashes.

Pattaya and the Eastern region have also seen improvements, benefiting from stricter enforcement and road safety initiatives, which help ensure safer travel for both locals and the millions of tourists visiting the area every year. These efforts contribute positively to Pattaya’s reputation as a welcoming and secure destination for travelers.



To address these issues, the Department of Highways is continuing its collaboration with the Highway Police to strictly enforce traffic laws, particularly speed limits. Road safety inspections are ongoing to maintain road conditions that prevent accidents. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, avoid speeding, take adequate rest, and regularly check their vehicles, especially during the rainy season.

For any accident reports or inquiries related to travel, the public can contact the Department of Highways’ 24-hour hotline at 1586 (free from all networks), the Motorway Hotline at 1586, press 7, or the Highway Police at 1193 anytime.

































