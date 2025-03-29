Foreign couple arrested for harassing tourists and begging on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have arrested a foreign couple who were reportedly behaving aggressively, insulting tourists, and bringing their child to beg for money on Pattaya Beach. The couple was detained and sent to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal action.

Local citizens expressed concerns, with one comment highlighting the growing presence of foreign vendors operating food and fruit stalls, competing with Thai business owners. Some residents noted that these vendors have moved beyond begging and are now running businesses, such as vegetable and fruit sales, with little regard for local regulations. One resident shared that they had discussed the issue with their landlord, but no action was taken.

Other citizens called for the deportation of foreigners involved in such activities, urging authorities to address the situation more strictly.

































