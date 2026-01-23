Ford acquires Suzuki plant in Rayong, expanding production base for long-term growth in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ford Motor Company Thailand has announced a strategic expansion of its investment in Thailand with the acquisition of Suzuki’s former vehicle assembly plant in Rayong province, strengthening its manufacturing base and supporting long-term growth plans in the region.

The newly acquired facility is located adjacent to Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM), enhancing operational integration and efficiency. The move comes as Ford marks 30 years of operations in Thailand, underscoring its continued confidence in the country’s automotive industry. Over the past three decades, Ford has invested more than 133 billion baht, or approximately US$3.9 billion, in Thailand.







Currently, FTM and AutoAlliance Thailand (AAT) form the core of Ford’s regional production network, manufacturing and exporting the Ford Ranger and Ford Everest for domestic and international markets. Combined annual production capacity exceeds 270,000 vehicles, with around 90 percent exported.

The Rayong plant covers a total area of 412.5 rai (about 66 hectares) and includes 65,000 square meters of factory buildings constructed in 2012. Its location within a free trade zone and next to the FTM facility provides greater efficiency, flexibility, and scalability, allowing Ford to support future production across multiple vehicle segments.

Andre Cavallaro, Director of Operations for Ford’s International Markets Group, said the acquisition reinforces Thailand’s critical role in Ford’s global manufacturing network and will enhance the company’s ability to meet customer demand across Thailand and the wider region.

Ford Thailand Managing Director Rattakarn Jutasen said the investment reflects Ford’s long-term commitment to Thailand and reaffirms the country’s position as a strategic manufacturing and export hub for the company in Southeast Asia.





The transaction is expected to be completed within the next few months. Ford will then assess plans to integrate the new facility into its existing production structure to support future manufacturing in a systematic and sustainable manner.



































