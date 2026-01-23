The only thing that impresses girls in Pattaya is your big wallet or is it?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Walk down Beach Road on any given afternoon and you’ll see it: shirtless foreigners in shorts and flip-flops, wandering into 7-Eleven like it’s their private living room. To some long-time residents, it’s not just bad fashion — it’s a lack of respect.

That irritation recently spilled into Pattaya Mail comment sections, where one blunt claim kept popping up:

“The only thing that impresses girls in Pattaya is your big wallet and nothing else.”







But beneath the sarcasm and bravado lies a debate that cuts right to the heart of Pattaya’s long-running identity crisis. Is Pattaya only about money, or does personal conduct still matter?

There’s no denying reality. Pattaya runs on cash. Bars, clubs, freelancers, and nightlife workers all operate within an economy where spending power opens doors. One commenter summed it up bluntly: “If you’ve got the baht, your attire doesn’t matter.” Another added, “They want wallet, not beer bellies.”

From this angle, appearances are secondary. Money speaks louder than manners, cologne, or a pressed shirt. For short-term, transactional encounters, that argument holds water in a city built on tourism and nightlife.



But many long-term residents pushed back just as strongly. One reader wrote that women still want a clean, nice-smelling, well-dressed, well-mannered man with clean white teeth. Another replied that if you think otherwise, you simply haven’t lived here long enough.

The message was clear: paying four times more than the next guy doesn’t guarantee a better experience. Flashing cash may get attention, but it doesn’t buy chemistry, comfort, or respect — especially with women who have options. Even in bars, reputations travel fast. A man known for being polite, clean, and calm is often treated better than someone who throws money around while acting entitled.

Beyond dating, there’s a wider cultural issue simmering under the surface. Thailand is not a beach club. Walking shirtless through convenience stores or residential areas may feel normal to some visitors, but to locals — and many long-term foreign residents — it comes across as careless and disrespectful. Thai culture places value on politeness, cleanliness, and knowing where you are. Ignoring those norms doesn’t signal confidence or wealth; it signals indifference.





The uncomfortable truth is that money does open doors in Pattaya. What happens after those doors open, however, is still shaped by appearance, attitude, and behavior. Disrespect closes doors quietly, without argument or drama.

As one old-timer joked after more than 40 years in town and a photo on the wall at TQ, just because you’ve been here since the days of horse and cart doesn’t mean the rules never changed.







If your aim is purely short-term, money might be enough. If you want better experiences, better conversations, and better treatment, then dressing properly, smelling decent, acting politely, and showing basic respect still go a long way.

Pattaya notices — even when it doesn’t say anything out loud. And yes, wearing a shirt in 7-Eleven wouldn’t hurt either.



































