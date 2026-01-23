Cool breeze, good vibes Pattaya comes alive in perfect outdoor weather

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and surrounding areas in Chonburi province will experience cooler morning temperatures over the next 24 hours as a new moderate high-pressure system from China spreads across upper Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The weather system will bring a temperature drop of around 1–2 degrees Celsius, along with stronger northeasterly winds. Morning conditions in Pattaya are expected to be cool and breezy, while daytime temperatures will remain warm.







Minimum temperatures in Pattaya are forecast at 20–22°C, with daytime highs of 31–33°C. Skies will be partly cloudy, with no widespread rainfall expected.

Sea conditions in the upper Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves about 1 meter near the coast and 1–2 meters offshore. In areas affected by isolated thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 meters. Small boat operators and fishermen are advised to navigate with caution.

Authorities also advise residents to take care of their health due to the changing weather and cooler early-morning conditions. Air quality in Pattaya and the eastern region remains generally good, as stronger winds are helping to disperse dust and haze.



































