For years, Pattaya residents thought officials ignored sidewalk parking violations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city enforcement officers have recently stepped up efforts to prevent illegal parking on sidewalks, targeting operators and drivers who park without authorization near the Bali Hai intersection on the way to Thappraya Road in South Pattaya. The initiative aims to ensure safety and convenience for pedestrians.







Sidewalks are meant for people, not vehicles, and enforcement officers are encouraging the public to respect the law and help maintain order and beauty in the city. Vehicles parked on sidewalks force pedestrians — including those with disabilities — to step into the street, creating safety hazards. Many residents have long complained that rental cars and other vehicles frequently occupy sidewalks, particularly around Jomtien Second Road and near Wat Boon Kanjanaram intersection.



For years, some members of the public assumed officials did not notice these violations. Recent crackdowns have shown otherwise, with fines being issued rigorously — sometimes amounting to over 10,000 baht in total for multiple vehicles. Residents have praised officers for taking consistent action and called for continued vigilance.

Several have also asked whether there is a hotline or direct line for citizens to report violations immediately. Public sentiment is clear: heavy fines and strict enforcement are the most effective ways to ensure sidewalks remain accessible to pedestrians and safe for all.

Officials remind all vehicle owners to respect city regulations and designated parking areas, emphasizing that sidewalk use is strictly for walking. Citizens have expressed appreciation for the officers’ dedication, noting that consistent enforcement protects both the public and the professional integrity of the authorities. Residents are also encouraged to report violations directly to the city hotline at 1337 to help keep Pattaya’s sidewalks safe and accessible.



































