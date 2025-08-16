British teen reckless on Pattaya streets, causes severe motorcycle accident and public confrontation

PATTAYA, Thailand – A reckless foreign motorcyclist caused a serious accident in South Pattaya on the night of August 14, leaving a local woman critically injured and sparking a chaotic confrontation with bystanders.

At 11:06 p.m., Pattaya rescue services received a report of a motorcycle collision inside Bongkot Soi 8. Upon arrival, rescuers found a pink Honda Scoopy, ridden by 49-year-old Ms. Julairat, lying damaged in the middle of the road. She had suffered severe head injuries and multiple abrasions, prompting rescuers to perform emergency resuscitation before transporting her to hospital.







The other party involved was riding an electric dirt bike. The rider, a British teenager, reportedly performed wheelies along the street before losing control and colliding with Ms. Julairat. Witnesses say the foreign rider tried to blame the victim for the accident, which led to furious bystanders confronting and assaulting the teenager before police intervened.

Eyewitnesses described the foreign rider as driving dangerously throughout the area, repeatedly performing wheelies and endangering pedestrians. One resident said, “There are too many foreigners driving recklessly, doing wheelies, and putting everyone at risk.” Others reported similar incidents in Bongkot Soi 8, Soi Bua Khao, and near 7-11 Arurothai, stressing that accidents have left victims seriously injured, while noting that police previously couldn’t do much about the Arabian teen bike gang in Soi Yen Sabai and Soi V.C.



Many online comments criticized perceived lax enforcement in the past, with residents noting that these riders often drive along beaches and streets late at night, sometimes revving loud exhausts into the early hours. “If the police enforced the law properly, these incidents could be prevented,” one comment read. Another added, “Pattaya has lost enough already — authorities need to take this seriously.”

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage near the scene to determine the exact cause of the accident and ensure fair handling for all parties involved. Public sentiment is clear: consistent enforcement is essential to prevent further dangerous behavior and protect pedestrians.







































