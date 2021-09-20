Flood-damaged wall around Pattaya housing estate torn down

During the past few weeks, the heavy rainfall in Pattaya and the surrounding neighborhoods caused widespread damage to both public and private properties. Many roads and homes that were inundated for hours are in need of extensive repairs, and there has been a loss of property and belongings, much of which is lost forever.







On August 30, Wanchai Saengnarm, deputy mayor of Nongprue subdistrict, inspected damaged properties in Eakmongkol 4 Housing Estate in Soi Khao Talo where a wall surrounding one of the houses had collapsed from the pressure of the flood and mudslides.



Before leaving, the city officials promised to repair the walls and property ravaged by the brutal force of nature.

On Sept. 16, Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak, accompanied by council members and city engineers, made a second inspection trip to Eakmongkol 4 Housing Estate to implement safety measures and begin repairs.







The precariously tilted walls were on the verge of collapsing, so workers demolished them to eliminate the danger to passersby.

The city engineers’ next step is to build stronger walls and construct proper drainage systems along the property to prevent flooding in the future.

The saga of ‘the wall’ continues.

Earlier report: Pattaya-Nongprue municipality to repair flood-ravaged homes



























