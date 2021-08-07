First batch of Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Pattaya this month

The first 60,000 doses of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine Pattaya purchased will arrive this month.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Aug. 6 that the city is ready to transfer 88 million baht to Chulabhorn Royal Academy for 100,000 doses of BBIBP-CorV, developed by state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group. Both company and drug are commonly referred to as Sinopharm.







Vaccinations will be administered at Pattaya Hospital, which can handle only 2,500-3,000 people per day, Sonthaya said.

Sonthaya did not explain why the city was not again using the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium, which would allow it to inoculate everyone much faster.

The vaccines are not free, as they are not being provided by the central government. Two doses will cost 1,776 baht.

Only people who have households registered in Pattaya and have not already received a dose of any coronavirus vaccine are eligible for the jabs.

Sonthaya said non-residents and foreigners would have to utilize vaccines provided by the central government. Previously, city officials said any of the 100,000 Sinopharm doses left could be allocated to expats and non-resident Thais.





























