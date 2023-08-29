Fire breaks out at dangerous goods container in Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

A fire incident involving a container carrying a class 5.2 oxidizing substance occurred at the dangerous goods warehouse of JWD within the Laem Chabang Port area in Chonburi province. Flames engulfed the storage container, causing thick black smoke to spread across the vicinity.

Those in close proximity experienced significant discomfort, including nausea and breathing problems. Authorities evacuated people near the blaze site to a safe area. Initially, a total of seven people were found to have been affected.







Emergency response teams promptly extinguished the fire using water and have since gained control of the situation. Currently, authorities are convening to investigate the cause of the incident and provide a comprehensive assessment.

Oxidizing substances refer to solid or liquid materials that, on their own, do not catch fire but provide oxygen, promoting the combustion of other substances and potentially leading to intense fires or explosions upon contact with flammable materials. (TNA)

















