Pattaya reports 11 million Thai visitors in first eight months, prepares year-end attractions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has reported strong domestic tourism growth in the city. From January to August 2025, more than 18 million tourists visited Chonburi Province, with Thai visitors accounting for over 11.38 million—a rise of 11.79 percent compared to the same period last year. This increase reflects the city’s ongoing appeal and the confidence travelers place in Pattaya as a safe and attractive destination.



Although some international markets, such as Chinese tourists, have yet to fully recover, Pattaya expects steady growth in the final quarter of the year. The city plans to host several major events to maintain momentum, including the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival (Nov 28-29), Pattaya Jazz Festival (Dec5-6), New Year’s Countdown celebrations (Dec 29-31), and cultural and food festivals showcasing regional Thai cuisine.







To enhance safety and visitor confidence, Pattaya has implemented AI-linked CCTV systems monitored in real time by local police. The Pattaya Connect app also provides residents and tourists with instant updates on traffic conditions and local developments. The mayor noted that flooding issues in certain areas can be managed within two hours and do not affect the overall tourism experience.



































