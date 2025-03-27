Fight erupts at Jomtien Beach, igniting debate on respect and behavior between locals and tourists in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video clip was shared by a tourist, capturing a violent altercation that occurred at Jomtien Beach, near the Pattaya Police Station, Dongtan Branch at approximately 11:06 PM on March 25. The video, lasting about 4 minutes, shows a confrontation between a foreign tourist and two Thai men, aged between 25 and 30 years.

The foreign tourist, who appeared to be intoxicated, began confronting the two Thais and forced them to sit down. He then proceeded to choke and slap both individuals in the face, making loud slapping sounds. Despite this, the two Thai men remained passive and did not retaliate.







The situation escalated when another Thai man, a teenager, intervened and asked why the foreign tourist was assaulting the others. This led to a scuffle where the Thai man, unable to defend himself, threw a beer bottle at the foreigner. The situation quickly became chaotic, with people around attempting to break up the fight.

After the police arrived to intervene, no formal complaints were filed, and the Thai man involved, identified as Mr. Ball, a 32-year-old man who rents beach mats to tourists, stated that he had been drinking and was unsure what had triggered the foreigner’s aggression. Mr. Ball explained that he tried to stay calm and avoid conflict, having recently been released from prison. He admitted that the foreign tourist slapped him first, and although he tolerated it at first, he eventually could not endure the situation any longer, leading to the physical confrontation.



Mr. Ball further expressed that some tourists may view Thai people negatively, but he only wanted to make an honest living by renting mats on the beach. He emphasized that although tourists may feel safe in Pattaya, they should not be aggressive, as retaliation could lead to serious consequences. He added that he did not file a complaint, though he suspected the foreigner may have suffered a head injury.

In the aftermath, the scene was calm, with many tourists still enjoying the beach. Among the locals, however, the incident was already a hot topic. A man named Ball, who was one of the individuals involved, spoke to the press about the confrontation. Ball explained that he had been calmly sitting, drinking with his mat rental business nearby, when the foreign tourist suddenly attacked him. Despite the surprise assault, Ball kept his composure, not wanting to escalate the situation, as he had recently finished serving a sentence and hoped for a fresh start. However, the provocations grew too much to bear, and the fight broke out.



Ball made it clear that he didn’t want to press charges, but he did express frustration at how foreigners sometimes behave when they feel they can act without consequences. “Some tourists might not know the reality of how things work here,” he said. “Not all foreigners have good manners. When they are bigger and drunk, they feel entitled to hurt those smaller than them. But the truth is, even the biggest can fall.”

The incident sparked a flurry of online comments, with many people defending the Thai side. Some accused foreigners of taking advantage of the country’s leniency, while others condemned the behavior of certain tourists. “Free visa brings in foreigners with bad qualities who come and harm Thai people,” one comment read. Others shared similar sentiments, claiming that foreigners often behave like they are above the law, only to flee back to their countries once their actions are exposed.





“Sometimes, when they’re drunk, they think they can push people around just because they’re bigger. But I want to remind them that the bigger they are, the harder they fall,” another commenter remarked. Many expressed sympathy for Ball, acknowledging how difficult it must have been to maintain his calm in such a situation. “I think you should file a report, Mr. Ball. Demand compensation from the foreigner, 50,000 Baht. Don’t let it slide. He assaulted you,” one supporter urged.

The incident stirred a broader conversation about respect, both for Thai locals and foreigners visiting the country. While some felt that the foreigner’s behavior was inexcusable, others noted that not all tourists were to blame. “I’ve seen those mat vendors before. They pick on tourists and harass them. Thankfully, we were able to help the tourists,” one commenter said.



























