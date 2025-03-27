Dr Margret Deter donates 2 million baht to the Prostheses Foundation in honour of Dr Otmar Deter

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the evening of March 22, 2025, the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya hosted a charity event at the Siam Bayshore Hotel to honour the late Dr. Otmar Deter, the club’s founding president. The event, presided over by Chanunda Kongphan, Assistant District Governor of Rotary International District 3340, was attended by Nattakarn Laothong, President of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya, Dr. Margret Deter, Past President of the club, and fellow club members.







Dr. Otmar Deter, a dedicated philanthropist and long-time supporter of charitable causes, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2025, at the age of 86. In his memory, Dr Margret Deter donated 2,000,000 baht to the Prostheses Foundation of HRH the Princess Mother. This contribution will support the foundation’s mission of providing artificial limbs to individuals with disabilities, enabling them to regain mobility and lead independent lives. Dr. Otmar Deter and Dr. Margret Deter had been steadfast benefactors of the foundation for over two decades, continuously supporting its vital work.



During the event, Dr. Margret Deter delivered an emotional speech, reaffirming her commitment to continuing her late husband’s philanthropic legacy. She emphasized the significance of the Prostheses Foundation’s mission, highlighting its role in providing high-quality prosthetic limbs and rehabilitation services free of charge. She also underscored the importance of training specialists in prosthetics and orthotics to ensure that individuals in need across Thailand have access to these essential services. As a further gesture of support, she pledged an additional 2 million baht for the foundation’s upcoming workshop on July 20-25 in Pattaya.

Associate Professor Rome Jiranukrom, Deputy Secretary-General for Organizational Relations of the Prostheses Foundation, officiated the donation ceremony. He paid tribute to Dr. Otmar Deter’s lifelong dedication to humanitarian work, recognizing his significant contributions to aiding disadvantaged individuals, people with disabilities, and children.



The charity event also featured a grand fashion show presented by members of Rotary District 3340. The dazzling “Finale” collection was showcased on the red carpet, adding to the evening’s celebratory atmosphere. Additional donations raised during the event amounted to 70,000 baht, bringing the total contribution to the Prostheses Foundation to 2,070,000 baht.

The Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya’s commitment to service continues to make a lasting impact, ensuring that those in need receive the support they deserve while honouring the legacy of a devoted philanthropist.





































