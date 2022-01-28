Fewer in Pattaya submitting to public Covid-19 testing

Banglamung health officials urged Pattaya residents to continue to be tested for Covid-19, citing a declining number of people showing up for free antigen tests.

A Jan. 27 testing service at Tree Town Market on Soi Buakhao saw only 379 people submit, with 11 of them – 2.9% – testing positive. They immediately were sent for confirming PCR lab tests which, if positive, would see them committed for treatment.







Perhaps the thought of “Covid jail” is why fewer people are showing up to public testing sites, as antigen test kits are readily and cheaply available at convenience stores.

Kitti Boonrattananet, Banglamung District’s health chief, said service employees, particularly bar and restaurant workers, should continue to be tested regularly and encouraged them to take advantage of the free tests.



Chonburi on Friday reported 446 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 151 of which were in Banglamung, which includes Pattaya.





































