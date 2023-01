A Hong Kong tourist said nearly 100,000 baht in cash and property was stolen from his Jomtien Beach pool villa. Ng Ho Hin filed the police report Jan. 6 about the crime at the unnamed villa on Soi 7 off Jomtien Second Road.







Ng said his group had been out all day after checking in and, about 10 p.m., noticed that a black handbag containing 60,000 baht and HK$8,000 and a Bluetooth speaker was gone.

Police checked security cameras to identify the thief.