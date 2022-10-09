Father Ray Foundation kids get Covid-19 booster shots

Children under the care of the Father Ray Foundation received their third Covid-19 vaccination.

Duangpratheep Sirimontree, the foundation’s head of women and children health care, brought a total 30 kids ages 5-11 to Banglamung Hospital Oct. 7 and 8 for their booster shot, having already been double-vaccinated.







To be eligible for a first booster, a patient must have received their second jab, or recovered from Covid-19, at least three months ago. In order to receive a second or third booster, the wait must be four months or more.

Walk-in boosters were available at the hospital Oct. 3-8.

































