Insurance companies in Thailand showcase new innovations at InsurTech Fair 2022

Insurance companies in Thailand are now showcasing their new innovative products at Thailand InsurTech Fair 2022. The fair is taking place in Nonthaburi Province.

The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC), the Thai General Insurance Association (TGIA), the Thai Life Assurance Association (TIAA), and insurance firms on Saturday kicked off Thailand InsurTech Fair 2022, an event showcasing innovative insurance products.







Taking place until 9 October at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani exhibition center, the fair features innovative insurance packages from participating firms that meet the various needs of different customers. Those interested in savings insurance, non-life insurance, life insurance, and health insurance can browse, compare, and receive recommendations before purchasing.

The event is also taking place online at https://www.tif2022.com, allowing customers to access these offers from home.







Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the insurance industry can help provide useful financial risk management tools to help manage uncertainties, as the Thai economy continues to face mid and long-term challenges.

He asked insurance firms to improve their offerings through technological implementation, to better suit the needs of all groups of people.

The minister urged the OIC to push forward the overall development of the industry, while at the same time promoting the general public's access to the insurance system, in keeping with the country's transition into an aging society. (NNT)






































