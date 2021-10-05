Father-in-law killed protecting daughter from drunk Pattaya-area husband

Boonlua Chatree
Police arrested Ting Mungmee and charged him with murder for stabbing his father-in-law.

A drunk Huay Yai man trying to stab his wife killed the protective father-in-law instead.

Prachum Wongwat, 79, died from a stab wound to the chest at the scene of the bloody Oct. 4 attack in the subdistrict’s Moo 2 village.



Ting Mungmee, 46, was arrested. Police seized a large knife at the house.

The victim’s daughter, Rungporn Noichim, 50, said she was arguing with her intoxicated husband, who came at her with a knife. Prachum stepped between the two as Ting swung the knife, impaling his father-in-law instead of Rungporn.


Exceedingly drunk, Ting confessed to the crime, police said. He has been charged with murder.

Police confiscated the murder weapon for evidence.









