Father-in-law killed protecting daughter from drunk Pattaya-area husband

A drunk Huay Yai man trying to stab his wife killed the protective father-in-law instead.

Prachum Wongwat, 79, died from a stab wound to the chest at the scene of the bloody Oct. 4 attack in the subdistrict’s Moo 2 village.







Ting Mungmee, 46, was arrested. Police seized a large knife at the house.

The victim’s daughter, Rungporn Noichim, 50, said she was arguing with her intoxicated husband, who came at her with a knife. Prachum stepped between the two as Ting swung the knife, impaling his father-in-law instead of Rungporn.



Exceedingly drunk, Ting confessed to the crime, police said. He has been charged with murder.



























