Local farmers have brought their goods to market for everyone at the Chonburi Fair running through Tuesday outside the provincial hall.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai opened the Nov. 5-12 festival organized by the province’s Ministry of Agriculture and Co-operatives office.

In addition to fresh produce and greenery, the fair also features an ornamental plant contest, somtam-making competition, crop-growing lessons for farmers, cooking classes and sales booths.