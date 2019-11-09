Pattaya forms co-operative for grass roots businesses

Pattaya has formed a “community co-operative” to allow residents of the city’s 42 neighborhoods to make money through sales of locally made products.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya chaired a Nov. 6 planning meeting where a 10-person founding committee was appointed.

Named to the panel were Sarawuth Bohemee, Sujin Nongyai, Sorasak Tuangbongpetch, Orawan Sukananwong, Jirawt Plukjai, Sriwisa Pluemsuk, Satakorn Sanhoranang, Kantana Pornchai, Somsong Tasee and Somsak Suwansongkao.

The Pattaya Community Cooperative is intended as a way to create jobs and give neighborhoods the ability to operate businesses in the form of a cooperative.

It also is seen as a way for city hall to efficiently drive initiatives with communities.