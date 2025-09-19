Falling trees and blocked streets highlight rainy season risks in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya enters the rainy season, residents and visitors are being reminded that the city’s streets are far from immune to the hazards brought by heavy rain and strong winds. Recent incidents, including a fallen giant tamarind tree in Soi Phra Tamnak 6, which caused minor damage to a vehicle, underscore how vulnerable urban areas can be during storms.







City authorities, including local municipal officers, have responded by coordinating with relevant departments to trim damaged trees and clear debris. While these efforts are commendable, the incident also serves as a warning that many parts of Pattaya, especially smaller lanes and residential alleys, remain at risk of sudden obstructions.

Motorists, particularly those driving cars or motorcycles, are urged to exercise extreme caution. In some cases, vehicles may be unable to maneuver safely around blocked streets, as reported in Soi Sra Phan Pla Tong 5, where access to the mouth of the alley has become difficult. Residents are advised to report hazards immediately to Pattaya’s 24-hour hotline at 1337.

The rainy season in Pattaya does not only bring flooding and slippery roads—it also exposes infrastructural weaknesses. Fallen trees, blocked drains, and poorly maintained sidewalks can quickly escalate into accidents, property damage, or even injuries. Long-term visitors and tourists are advised to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and remain vigilant while navigating the city.

As Pattaya continues to rely heavily on tourism, these recurring rainy season hazards highlight the need for more proactive measures. Authorities should prioritize tree maintenance, stormwater management, and rapid-response teams to prevent minor incidents from turning into major crises. For now, the message is clear: even in a city famed for its beaches and nightlife, residents and visitors cannot afford to take safety for granted when the skies turn dark.







































