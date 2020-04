The navy quarantined 162 foreign-exchange students evacuated from the coronavirus-ravaged United States, along with the US military medical team who accompanied them.



Upon disembarking from their charter flight at U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport April 19, the arrivals endured health screenings and being sprayed with sanitizer before boarding three buses to a quarantine facility in the Najomtien/Pattaya area where they will remain for 14 days.











