Most visas extended automatically

The Thai government has announced that the visa “amnesty”, which currently lasts until April 30, has been extended a further three months until July 31, 2020.







This means that foreigners with 14/30/60/90 day permissions, visas or extensions of stay, which expired on or after March 26 (the start date of the “amnesty”) can stay here until the end of July without the need to have their passport stamped or to visit an immigration office.

But holders of one year visas or extensions of stay – principally retirees, those married to Thai spouses and most work permit holders – are not covered and must renew their permits on or before the date in their passport, as they did prior to the health crisis.

Labourers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar who are working here under the so-called Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) should contact their employer to ascertain their personal position.

The extended date of the “amnesty” is designed to ensure there are no long queues at immigration offices which have created serious health concerns in the recent past.



