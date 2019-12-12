Epidemic of snatch-and-run robberies continues

A pair of motorcycle-riding thieves made off with the purse of an Uzbek tourist in South Pattaya.

The latest case in an epidemic of bag snatchings saw Vsola Vanhidova, 37, left without her handbag and the 3,000 baht inside following the snatch-and-run incident on Soi Yensabai Dec.10.

She said two youths wearing hooded jackets zoomed by and ripped her purse from her shoulder. They escaped without being spotted by police.

The theft is the fifth reported since Nov. 17.