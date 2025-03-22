Ensuring proper healthcare for Pattaya residents – Officials deliver urgent medical aid to six patients living together

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul, along with city officials and medical personnel, swiftly provided urgent assistance to six patients living in the same household in the Pattaya Klang community, near Sukhumvit 53/2 (Nern Plub Wan), across from Poi Pet Market.

Accompanied by Pattaya City Council members Wichet Nongyai and Surin Yimyai, the team included nurses from Pattaya City Hospital, social welfare officers, and volunteer health workers. Their mission was to assess the patients’ health conditions, provide initial medical support, and review treatment options.







During the visit, it was found that four of the six patients, aged between 60 and 80, were in critical condition, suffering from cancer, diabetes, stroke, and blindness. One patient was immobile, prompting authorities to arrange for a wheelchair. Additionally, some patients had yet to obtain disability identification, so city officials pledged to assist in securing these documents.

Most of the patients had their medical benefits registered at hospitals outside Pattaya, including Pathum Thani, due to their official residence records. The city urged them to transfer their healthcare rights to Pattaya City Hospital to ensure more accessible and consistent medical care. Moving forward, volunteer health workers and physical therapists will continue to monitor the patients, while the city will provide adult diapers and other essential supplies to ease their daily struggles.



A 50-year-old caregiver, the only person looking after the six patients, is responsible for cooking and taking them to the hospital. Authorities emphasized the importance of close medical supervision and committed to further assistance to improve their quality of life.





























