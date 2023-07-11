Enhanced patrols ensure safety at Pattaya and Jomtien beaches

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya City has taken action to address the issues of tourist congestion and rowdy behavior on Pattaya and Jomtien beaches. In collaboration with relevant agencies, the Pattaya city police station implemented measures to ensure the safety and well-being of tourists.







On July 9, Deputy Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Surachet Aneksri led a joint operation involving tourist police officers and over 50 Pattaya City officers to patrol Jomtien and Pattaya beaches. The primary objective of this operation was to maintain order and assist the groups of tourists gathering along the beachfront.



During the patrols, officers engaged in conversations with tourists, emphasizing their responsibility in ensuring a pleasant experience for everyone. By being present, they aimed to create a secure and welcoming environment while discouraging disruptive behavior and the excessive consumption of alcohol, especially during nighttime beach visits, which is often associated with unruly teenagers.

Checkpoints were set up to conduct thorough inspections to prevent the possession of illegal weapons and any activities that could jeopardize the safety of residents and tourists.























