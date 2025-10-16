Engines roar back to Pattaya as Burapa Bike Week 2026 ‘Ride for Peace’ returns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is gearing up to host the 28th Burapa Pattaya Bike Week, one of Asia’s most iconic motorcycle festivals, scheduled to take place from February 5–7, 2026, at the Eastern National Sports Training Center Park on Chaiyapruek 2 Road. The event, held under the long-standing concept of “Ride for Peace,” aims to promote safe riding, stimulate local tourism, and strengthen community and international biker relations.

On October 16, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired a preparatory meeting at City Hall, joined by officials and representatives from the Burapa Motorcycle Club, led by Prasan Nikaji, President of the Club. The discussion covered key aspects such as venue arrangements, event format, and logistical coordination to ensure the festival’s continued success.







This year’s theme — “Wheel of Nostalgia” — promises to blend the spirit of freedom, brotherhood, and classic biker culture that has defined the event for nearly three decades. Thousands of bikers from across Thailand and around the world are expected to attend, turning Pattaya into a vibrant hub of engines, music, and friendship.

Manot reaffirmed Pattaya’s full support for the event, emphasizing its economic and social benefits:

“Pattaya City is proud to co-host an event that not only celebrates biker culture but also boosts tourism and local income. Burapa Bike Week is more than a festival — it’s a tradition that unites people through peace, respect, and community spirit.”

The Burapa Bike Week has long been known not just for its roaring motorcycles and rock concerts but also for its charitable and cultural elements, including safety campaigns, peace parades, and activities promoting responsible riding.





Organizers expect strong participation from both domestic and international biker groups, ensuring a major boost for local businesses — from hotels and restaurants to fuel stations and retail outlets — with significant economic impact anticipated once again.

Preparations will continue in the coming months, with the Pattaya Tourism and Sports Office designated as the key coordinating body for upcoming planning meetings to finalize details ahead of this much-anticipated celebration of biker brotherhood.



































