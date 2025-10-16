Princess Sirindhorn honors outstanding educators at 6th Princess Maha Chakri Award Ceremony

BANGKOK, Thailand – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, The Princess Royal, has graciously presided over the 6th Princess Maha Chakri Award Ceremony on October 15, 2025, at the IMPACT Forum, Muang Thong Thani.

The ceremony was held in a hybrid format, connecting virtually with Thai embassies in 13 countries. Online participants included ambassadors, education officials, and distinguished guests, while those attending in person comprised provincial governors who chaired the provincial selection committees, members of the Princess Maha Chakri Award Foundation, Thai award-winning teachers, and leading educators.



This year, 14 exceptional teachers from 10 ASEAN countries, Timor-Leste, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Mongolia received the Princess Maha Chakri Award, recognizing their remarkable contributions as educators who have transformed the lives of their students and provided opportunities for children. The award honors teachers who serve as agents of change and inspiration in their communities.

In her royal address, Her Royal Highness extended her congratulations to the recipients, emphasizing that quality teachers nurture quality students who will become valuable citizens of their nations. She urged teachers to continue developing teaching methods that align with students’ contexts and prepare them with essential skills for the future. Her Royal Highness also stressed the importance of educational programs that promote resilience, social awareness, and cultural appreciation, empowering students to achieve their full potential.





Her Royal Highness also observed the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education and encouraged teachers to utilize AI effectively to enhance their work, while guiding students to use it wisely, ethically, and responsibly. She expressed confidence that the 14 recipients, through the Princess Maha Chakri Award Network, will continue to share their knowledge and inspire others — “serving as candles that light many more” — to uplift the teaching profession and expand opportunities for learners around the world. (NNT)



































