Nongprue joined the Pattaya area battle against rabies, offering vaccinations for subdistrict pet owners.

Staffers from the Nongprue Health Promotion Hospital and the Public Health and Environment Department invited locals to bring dogs and cats in for rabies shots.

Nongprue joins Banglamung Subdistrict and Pattaya City in offering free vaccinations for pets as summer heats up, the peak time for rabies transmission via fleas and ticks.