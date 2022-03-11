East Pattaya road workers leave new overpass without guardrails

Khao Maikaew residents complained about shoddy roadwork that left an overpass without guardrails.

Construction on the bridge on Soi Rong Po at Soi Khao Maikaew 23 in East Pattaya is done, but workers walked off the job without installing any barriers, signs or guard rails. The result has been a string of accidents.







Residents unanimously complained that the road was non-standard, often causing accidents at the bridge neck. It’s been that way for two months, they said.

Cars have slid off the road into the shoulder. The bridge sits five meters above homes and, sooner or later, some poor driver will land in their backyard, they feared.

They demanded city officials bring the overpass into compliance with safety laws.





































