Thai woman marked to be killed for her organs rescued in Cambodia

Eight Thai people were rescued after being lured into illegal work in Cambodia, including a woman who was marked to die by sucking out her blood and extracting her organs.

A delegation of assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn went to the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district on Wednesday (March 9) to receive one man and seven women from Cambodian immigration police. The eight Thais were victims of a Chinese human-trafficking gang.



Earlier they had been lured into working for the gang’s call scam. Later they managed to seek help from the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh. Finally they were rescued from a building in Sihanoukville city.

Among the victim was a 25-year-old woman from Bangkok. She was assaulted and knocked unconscious with electric shocks. During her subsequent detention, three bags of her blood were withdrawn from her arm. Fortunately, officials of the Thai embassy and Cambodia rescued her from death.







Investigation revealed that the Chinese gang wanted to sell her organs. It planned to kill her with blood withdrawal before getting her organs.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate warned Thai people to check carefully claimed job opportunities in Cambodia and not to sneak into the neighboring country for work. He said about 3,000 Thai people were working illegally in Cambodia. (TNA)

































