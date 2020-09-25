E. Pattaya neighborhood promised better tap water

About 300 Pattaya families might finally get proper tap water as the city prepares to lay new pipes in the Marb Pradu Community.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad, engineers and contractors visited the Soi Khao Talo 3 neighborhood Sept. 23, laying out for community President Supaporn Sanphakaew and residents the project to replace small and aging tap-water pipes and bring running water to homes without it.

The neighborhood has suffered from insufficient tap water for years. Pattaya finally contracted with the Provincial Waterworks Authority to survey, design, and price the project to solve the issue for 300 homes.

Construction, which is estimated to take four to eight weeks, will begin as soon as the budget is approved.







