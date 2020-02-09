Dump worker, Khao Maikaew woman die in murder-suicide

An elderly dump worker shot and killed a 38-year-old Khao Maikaew woman in front of her teen daughter before turning the gun on himself.





No motive was immediately known for the Feb. 6 murder-suicide at the single-family home in Moo 4 village. The 13-year-old daughter of victim Chayanan Prasobsuk, 38, was too emotional to immediately speak to police.

It’s unknown if landfill employee Sophon Thitanon, 67, was romantically involved with Chayanan, who survived the initial gunshot but died later in the hospital. Her daughter only said that she begged the gunman for her life, to no avail. She ran from the house to save her own life.

Neighbor Amornrat Meephan, 29, said she heard the pair arguing before hearing two gunshots moments apart.







