Quarantined Thais given phones back

Stressed-out Thais under quarantine after returning from the epicenter of China’s coronavirus zone were given their telephones back after a visit from Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.







Joined by Chonburi Deputy Gov. Thammasat Rattanathanya, Anutin also ordered the 138 people being held for two weeks in Sattahip to be allowed to access the Navy Hotel’s Wi-Fi system.

Being without Facebook and Line was proving too stressful for the detainees, even though the Royal Thai Navy supplied psychologists and organized activities.

However, the phones were returned only to allow the quarantined to contact their families for 24 hours.

The coronavirus can incubate for 14 days, but officials said some patients exhibiting normal vital signs and showing no symptoms possibly could be released early.







