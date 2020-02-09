Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific postponed

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A: “With our partners at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation we have taken the decision to postpone the Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur championship which was due to be played next week at Siam Country Club in Thailand.

The decision has been taken amid serious concerns for the safety of players and officials travelling during the current coronavirus outbreak. Our utmost priority is to ensure their safety and the advice we have received in the last 24 hours is that we should not ask them to travel at this time. We will assist all players with their arrangements and hope to reschedule the championship later this year.”





