A drunk thief didn’t get far when he crashed the motorbike he was trying to steal in South Pattaya.

Panumart Wonganan, 44, was arrested around 3 a.m. Dec. 24 on Soi Rungland Village. A damaged Honda Click owned by Tatsanaphum Tedkum, 38, laid nearby.







Slurring his words and rambling incoherently, Panumart claimed he had been looking for a hotel room and denied trying to steal the bike.

Tatsanaphum said he was awakened by the landlord shouting that someone was trying to steal a motorbike.