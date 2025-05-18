Drunk Indian tourist assaulted by Pattaya rider after groping incident and wrong pin drop

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue volunteers and Pattaya City Police rushed to the scene of a bloody incident in Soi Thepprasit 17, South Pattaya, after receiving a report of an assault involving a foreign tourist.

At the scene, they found a 46-year-old Indian male tourist heavily intoxicated, bleeding from a torn eyebrow and a swollen eye socket. Blood stained his face and clothes. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting him urgently to a hospital.

The attacker had already fled the scene before police arrived. However, a good Samaritan managed to capture a photo of the suspect, which was handed over to the police as evidence.







According to a security guard at a nearby condominium, the perpetrator was a motorcycle taxi rider who had been hired to transport the tourist. The rider reportedly became frustrated after the drunken tourist dropped the wrong destination pin, causing the rider to circle around for some time.

Matters escalated when the tourist allegedly began groping the rider—touching his body and even reaching into his pants. The rider, enraged, stopped the motorbike and punched the tourist in the face, causing the visible injuries.

Once the tourist completes his medical treatment, he is expected to file a formal complaint at Pattaya City Police Station. Authorities will then pursue legal action against the rider based on available evidence.

Public comments flooded social media with mixed views, though many expressed frustration with recurring incidents involving foreign tourists. One comment read that the tourist “deserved it” and criticized the behavior of some Indian nationals when intoxicated. Another noted that it doesn’t matter what nationality someone is—poor behavior warrants consequences.

Some residents commented on the increasing number of foreign men taking over public spaces, while others criticized the rider for resorting to violence, stating that losing one’s temper only leads to trouble. A few sarcastically praised the rider, suggesting he gave the tourist what he was looking for—if not a destination, then a punch in the face.



Other users called for both parties to be held accountable, pointing out the thin line between self-defense and assault. Several noted that incidents like these reflect broader problems with Thailand’s visa-free entry policy, which they claim lacks proper controls to prevent abuse or protect local residents. The conversation also turned to previous cases of Indian tourists allegedly harassing women on Pattaya Beach, adding fuel to the debate over how tourism should be regulated in the city.

One fellow motorbike rider wrote that while he understood the frustration, violence shouldn’t be the answer. “We deal with all types of passengers, but staying calm is key. I don’t support what happened.” Others agreed that the rider should be tracked down and face legal consequences, while some emphasized that inappropriate touching should also lead to criminal charges against the tourist.

The incident has sparked renewed calls for clearer safety protocols, better screening of visa-free travelers, and stronger protection for both locals and visitors in Thailand’s top tourist destinations.





































