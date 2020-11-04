Drunk druggie busted pleasuring self outside Pattaya school

Banglamung police arrested a drunk meth-head caught masturbating outside a Pattaya-area school.







Marut Rujiwong, 29, was captured in numerous videos pleasuring himself while parked on a motorcycle by the gate of Wat Sukree Panyaram School Oct. 30.

The Sriracha man told police he was drunk and didn’t know what he was doing. A subsequent drug test showed he also was high on methamphetamines.

Marut apologized and vowed not to repeat his behavior, but police made sure of that by throwing him behind bars for illegal drug use in addition to other charges.











