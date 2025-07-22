British embassy consul updates Pattaya expats

PATTAYA, Thailand – Joanne Finnamore-Crorkin, the Bangkok-based consul in charge of consular cases, hosted a reception for Pattaya-based British expats and Thai authorities at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel. She began by introducing George Barrie, the incoming honorary consul in Pattaya currently awaiting official confirmation, who will assist the British embassy in dealing with distressed nationals.







In her report, Joanne stressed that the number of welfare cases in Thailand was rising even as the average age of British expats continued to rise. She urged those based here to register for updated travel advice and to make proper provision for their families by making a will in good order. Traffic accidents, mostly involving motorbikes, were increasing and the lack of comprehensive, valid insurance was of increasing concern.

She also touched on the rise in the number of holiday Brits accused of trying to export cannabis from Thailand. Those arrested in Thailand faced charges of lacking an export licence as cannabis was still a “controlled herb”. But those arrested in other countries, usually at airports, could face very long prison sentences. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office was frequently reminding British visitors to Thailand of the dangers in becoming a drugs carrier.

Joanne pointed out that there was no single government department in Thailand dealing with road traffic accidents. Thus it was necessary for the embassy to liaise with multiple agencies including the police, immigration, the tourist authorities, hospitals, provincial administrators and governors amongst other stakeholders. She also thanked local Brits who assisted the embassy including servicemen’s organizations and local businesses.

The consul concluded by noting that 2025 was the 170th anniversary of Anglo-Thai diplomatic relations which were established with the signing of the Bowring treaty in 1855. The anniversary is a recognition of the enduring friendship between the UK and Thailand, built on royal connections, trade, investment, education and tourism. The relationship also extends to include cooperation in security and prosperity.

Photo Gallery: Courtesy of Rodney Charman & Victor Wong.



































