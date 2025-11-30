Drunk driver crashes into parked car in Pattaya, minor injuries reported

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 42-year-old woman driving a Suzuki Swift collided with the rear of a parked MG car in front of Raiwanasin Market, Soi Siam Country Club, east Pattaya, on November 29. The impact caused the MG to flip onto its side in the middle of the road, though the driver sustained only minor injuries.

Witnesses and the MG owner reported a strong smell of alcohol from the Suzuki driver. The MG owner stated they had parked briefly to buy items from the market before being struck.

Local police documented the incident and confirmed that they will proceed with legal action against the driver under Thailand’s traffic laws.



































