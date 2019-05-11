Drug addict can’t evade police

A woman who quickly left the Najomtien Police Station for fear her drug use would be discovered was arrested shortly after at a checkpoint.

Supot Inyam, Moo 1 village chief, and other community leaders were manning the Seaside Community stop when Thippawan Dataraj, 28, cycled up and was stopped.

A drug test proved she was high on methamphetamines.

Thippawan had been spotted earlier at the police station twitching nervously. She left because, she admitted, she had just taken ya ba given to her by her boyfriend.