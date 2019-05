Fire destroyed a pickup truck that broke down on Highway 36 in Pong.

Firefighters took about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames that spread from the engine to the cab of the white Kia pickup on the side of the road at the Pong-Rayong border.

Owner Vichian Wongpimol, 47, said the truck broke down as he was driving to work in Rayong. Smoke then began to pour out from under the hood and the flames spread quickly.