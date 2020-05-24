Donations to Pattaya Father Ray Foundation tumble 80% amid pandemic

With its entire business model built on handouts, the Father Ray Foundation in Pattaya has hit the skids during the economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.







The Roman Catholic charity, which runs schools and shelters across the region, perpetually has its hand out for help, from rice drives to fundraising concerts to straight up solicitations for money. But with hundreds of millions out of work across the globe and hundreds of thousands dead from Covid-19, people have focused their charity at home first.

Rev. Paul Sukhum Thanasingh, the foundation’s president, said donations have fallen to 20 percent of normal, forcing all its units into extreme cost-cutting mode. Many employees have been laid off, although some with compensation. Each facility is looking for way to cut costs further but some said they cannot cut any further before sacrificing service to its 100 live-in students.

The foundation has sent out letters across Thailand and the world seeking sponsors but has found few takers.

Anyone willing to donate cash, food or supplies can do so by contact the Father Ray Foundation at 038-428-717 or 091-7179-089.Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.fr-ray.org





