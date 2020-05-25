Businesses bustling again at Rim Khong Walking Street in Nong Khai

NONG KHAI – At Rim Khong Walking Street in Nong Khai province, the market’s atmosphere has finally become lively again since the second phase easing of disease prevention measures, last week.







After a long closure to comply with measures against the spread of COVID-19 issued by the Communicable Disease Committee of Nong Khai Province on 21st of March, Kam Khong market or Walking Street is finally bustling again.

The market has opened for the second week and is even more lively than during the first week’s reopening.





This week, more shops have reopened and there are also more Thai and foreign tourists who are out looking for goods, chilling out and having dinner on the bank of the Mekong river, with the great ambiance being enjoyed by all.

Both shopkeepers and visitors are well-aware of social contact limitations and are following the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nong Khai Municipality is responsible for the market. The authority set-up entrance points with officers providing body temperature checks and hand sanitizers. The officers also help to maintain the distance between shop locations and prevent congestion in the market which is an important measure to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak. (NNT)











