DIT steps up inspections over underfilled LPG cylinders and goods across Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has intensified inspections of LPG filling plants, cooking gas retailers, and prepackaged goods businesses nationwide after uncovering several cases involving underfilled products. The inspections were carried out to protect consumers and ensure compliance with quantity and measurement regulations. Deputy Director-General Yanee Srimanee said authorities found one LPG filling plant in Kanchanaburi province that had underfilled 43 gas cylinders. In Ratchaburi, two retailers were found selling underfilled LPG cylinders, affecting a combined total of 66 cylinders. Additional violations involving LPG-related businesses were also detected in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Authorities seized the products involved and proceeded with legal action.







The DIT also inspected prepackaged consumer goods to verify that the quantities on their labels matched the actual quantities. Two violations were identified, one in Pathum Thani and another in Nonthaburi, with the businesses involved facing legal penalties and administrative fines. Yanee said the DIT is preparing to launch the “Full LPG Cylinder” project in cooperation with more than 10 LPG brands nationwide. The program ensures consumers receive the correct quantity of LPG, improves transparency in the distribution system, and increases public confidence in LPG products. The department also urged consumers to report suspected cases of underfilled LPG cylinders or prepackaged goods through the DIT Hotline 1569. (NNT)

















































